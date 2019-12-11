Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Teases New Monsters

Netflix’s The Witcher, which is an adaptation of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski rather than the games (which are an adaptation of the books themselves) by CD Projekt Red, is set to release at the end of next week, but while there are only eight episodes in the first season, and there’s been a good chunk of promotional material produced, there’s still many things fans don’t know about the upcoming series. And that includes, it would seem, the addition of some new monsters to the mythos.

“It’s funny, ’cause monsters are huge in The Witcher, but it’s actually one of the things that we’re trying to hold out of the teasers and trailers as much as possible,” Hissrich says in the recent trailer breakdown video, “because we think there’s a great element of surprise for existing fans who don’t know what stories we’re playing with and what monsters we’re playing with. And also, there’s a couple of new monsters that we’ve come up with based on a lot of sort of Polish folklore.”

“I’m really hoping that people will be very surprised with some of our choices,” executive producer Tomek Bagiński adds.

You can check out the full trailer breakdown below:

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.