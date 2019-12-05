Netflix’s The Witcher Shares New Character Posters for Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Witcher series is in full-on promotion mode as the release date of December 20th for the show’s first season looms ever close. In addition to a number of interviews with the cast, showrunner, and producers, Netflix itself is also seriously gearing up, and that includes the release of a set of new character posters featuring the main cast of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

As you can see below, Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, shared a new poster of his character over on Instagram. While there’s nothing groundbreaking included here, it does note that Geralt was “created by fear” and features one particularly serious stare.

In addition to the new poster of Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, posters of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri have also been circulating online. Yennefer and Ciri’s posters also have text with them, noting that they were “created by power” and “created by prophecy,” respectively. You can check out both of those below:

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.

