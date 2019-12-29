Netflix’s The Witcher Fan Creates Hilarious Geralt “Hmm” Supercut

Netflix’s The Witcher, the adaptation of the book series from author Andrzej Sapkowski, has only been out for a short while now, but fans have already taken to the series with much gusto. From Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia to the music, fights, and more, a number of folks have found something to love in the popular series. Even with the first season only being eight episodes, there are a number of little repeated moments from Geralt of Rivia like, say, cursing, or generally muttering something like “hmm” in a variety of ways that fans have picked up on. So much so, that someone’s compiled an entire supercut of the latter.

The supercut video, which you can check out below, pulls nearly a minute of footage from the show, across a number of episodes, to showcase the wide vocal range of Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia as he utters “hm” under various circumstances. There’s the pondering “hm,” the frustrated “hm,” the thoughtful, retrospective “hm,” and more. Honestly, it’s a smorgasbord of “hm” on which to feast.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.