Here’s What Mark Hamill Could Look Like as The Witcher’s Vesemir

While the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher basically doesn’t include Vesemir, it’s hard to imagine that the status quo will continue in later seasons. The elder witcher is such an important part of Geralt of Rivia’s life (played by Henry Cavill in the Netflix series) that it’s practically impossible to avoid casting someone in the role. And, as we’ve previously covered, Mark Hamill is seemingly interested in the role. And, at least according to some new fan art, he might make for a pretty good Vesemir, in fact.

Prolific artist BossLogic, who often does these sort of mockups whenever there’s rumored casting or just a really popular casting by fans, has shown off what Hamill might look like in the role of Vesemir. It’s a bit rough around the edges, and BossLogic’s whole thing relies on manipulating multiple images together, but it’s still an impressive look of what could possibly be some day.

I still have no idea what this is or what it’s about, but I DO know they haven’t ever asked me to play Vesemir… yet.#CallMyAgent https://t.co/8gZpuwfsMi — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.