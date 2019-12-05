Netflix’s The Witcher Breaks Down Its Trailer

The release of the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher is right around the corner at this point, with all eight episodes set to drop on December 20th. As such, the streaming service is out in force to promote the series, and while the first major trailer dropped weeks ago, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and executive producer Tomek Bagiński have now sat down to break down everything important in it.

If you’ve been following along as news of Netflix’s The Witcher came out, some of what Hissrich and Bagiński go over will likely be old hat, but there’s plenty of new eye-opening revelations included as well. But even the questions gone over that have been answered before have new odds and ends to them that makes the whole 8.5 minutes of the trailer breakdown worth the watch.

“There are a couple of moments in the trailer that are actually really important, and they seem subtle,” Hissrich says. “Which is, a moment where Yennefer opens one of her eyes, and then another scene in which Geralt opens his eyes. For us, it’s a really huge theme in our series, which is the idea of waking up into a new life. Of rebirth.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.