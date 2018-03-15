The Witcher’s Geralt is Coming to SoulCalibur VI, Check Out the Debut Trailer Here

A legendary warrior enters the stage of history. White Wolf, Butcher of Blaviken, the Witcher: he bears many names, but you know him best as Geralt of Rivia. Wield his steel and silver swords on the stage of Kaer Morhen, and use his signs wisely to take down all who defy you. pic.twitter.com/So2fkHOzT2 — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) March 15, 2018

After weeks of speculation (and our friends calling us hopeful fanatics), we finally have confirmation that the promised crossover with The Witcher’s badass monster hunter Geralt into another game is finally happening! The game? SoulCalibur VI, of course! This is the crossover we here at WWG have been rooting for and placing our money on and now it’s official!

The speculation began when the game’s creator, CD Projekt Red, teased on Twitter that Geralt’s story wasn’t over just because the door has been closed on The Witcher. Immediately hardcore fans started tossing ideas around. And yes, Super Smash Bros. came up an alarming amount of times. But with SoulCalibur VI still in the process of revealing their roster and that game having already confirmed that crossovers would play a vital role, it wasn’t hard to put two and two together. Even if we did get called crazy by some of our readers (eye emoji).

Doug Cockle, the voice behind Geralt, will be returning to give life to this character once more with his usual array of fighting techniques in the next SoulCalibur. Though of course we would love to see another The Witcher with him front and center, we will definitely take what we can get and SoulCalibur VI is already shaping up to be an incredible ride when it drops sometime later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

SoulCalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SoulCalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SoulCalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SoulCalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!