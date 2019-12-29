Henry Cavill’s Witcher Meets Superman in This Wild Mash-up Art

Of all the cast in Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill is certainly the biggest, arguably most bankable name of the lot. The man portrayed Superman multiple times, after all, and even featured in the most recent Mission: Impossible film. (Your mileage may vary on the former, but the latter was generally received fairly well.) Cavill once again finds himself in the leading man role in Netflix’s The Witcher as the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia. You might not think the role would have anything to do with his take on Clark Kent, but noted image manipulator BossLogic has combined the two all the same.

As you can see in the image below, BossLogic has taken Geralt of Rivia’s head and attached it to the body of Superman. There’s also a distinct color choice going on that makes the whole thing look far more sinister than Superman or even Geralt of Rivia would appear normally. This looks like the sort of Kryptonian that might have sided with General Zod rather than the people of Earth. Either way, this mash-up certainly means business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram “The S stands for Hmmm” @henrycavill #SuperWitcher A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:10pm PST

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher? Have you had a chance to watch it all yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.