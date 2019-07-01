Henry Cavill’s Geralt Debuts in First Poster for The Witcher Netflix Series

After being in production for what feels like forever, Netflix‘s TV adaptation of The Witcher is finally gearing up to debut later this year. Starring Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill, the live-action imagining of the book and video game series has been on the radar of every fan for quite a while, and now we’ve got an official look at what we can expect.

On Monday morning, Netflix unveiled the first poster for The Witcher, which puts Cavill front and center, taking on the ever-popular role of Geralt. There’s not much else to it, but it’s certainly more than enough to get everyone excited.

The poster was shared on Twitter with the simple message: “It begins.”

Along with the poster, Netflix unveiled the first logline/synopsis for The Witcher, which you can read below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Joining Cavill in The Witcher main cast is Anya Chalotra, playing Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. Other cast members include Jodhi May as Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Heraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Emma Appleton as Renfri, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musial as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is set to arrive later this year.