Wolfenstein 3 Seemingly Teased by Bethesda Developer

A developer at Bethesda’s MachineGames studio has seemingly teased that Wolfenstein 3 is actively being developed at the company. Although any specific mention of a third Wolfenstein title wasn’t stated by the developer in question, it has been confirmed that MachineGames is hard at work on an additional project outside of the untitled Indiana Jones game. Given the history of MachineGames over the past decade, such a revelation would suggest that Wolfenstein 3 is most likely the other mysterious title that the studio is toiling away on.

This potential Wolfenstein 3 tease was recently discovered on the LinkedIn profile of Teemu Kivikangas, who is a Senior Game Designer at MachineGames. In a description that was found on his webpage, Kivikangas stated that he is currently working as a designer on the aforementioned Indiana Jones project. In addition, though, he also stated that he’s also serving as the Lead Game Designer on “an unannounced project”. Further details of what this game could be weren’t provided by Kivikangas.

In all likelihood, this mystery game is surely that of Wolfenstein 3 for a number of reasons. Perhaps most prominently, those at Bethesda have previously confirmed that a third installment in the current franchise would certainly be coming about at some point. “Absolutely we’re making a Wolfenstein 3,” Bethesda boss Pete Hines said in an interview back in 2018. Although MachineGames took a bit of a detour with the series when it released Wolfenstein: Youngblood back in 2019, it has always been quite clear that the studio intended to one day make another entry in the mainline series. As such, to see that the studio is now confirmed to be working on a mystery project of some sort essentially tells us that this is most likely Wolfenstein 3.

Although the prospect of Wolfenstein 3 might be exciting for many, it’s also worth noting that the game’s release will surely be different than past installments. Notably, Bethesda and MachineGames now belong to Xbox Game Studios, indicating that this forthcoming entry will only be available on Xbox and PC platforms whenever it does arrive. And while this news might be disappointing to those who experience their games on PlayStation or Nintendo platforms, this development has been a foregone conclusion for well over a year at this point.

Assuming that Wolfenstein 3 is in active development at MachineGames right now