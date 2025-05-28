Wolfenstein 3 Fans Fear Game Is Cancelled After MachineGames News

Some fans fear that Wolfenstein 3 isn’t going to happen following some news from MachineGames. Wolfenstein is one of the most respected shooters out there as it has managed to stay relevant for over 40 years. The series began in the 80s and has evolved a great deal over the years with new technology and game design philosophies. While a lot of people look at those old games quite fondly, Wolfenstein really shined in the 2010s with MachineGames’ incredible reboot of the series. The games have over-the-top storytelling that embrace a gleeful sense of humor with non-stop violence, allowing for something that is fun despite the fairly dark subject matter.

MachineGames knocked it out of the park with its two Wolfenstein games and while the spin-off game Wolfenstein: Youngblood was a bit rocky, it didn’t stop fans from being excited for another chapter in this story. Fans have been waiting for years to see Wolfenstein 3, which has supposedly been in some form of development since 2018. However, we haven’t heard a peep about it. It has been almost a decade since Wolfenstein 3 and fans are hoping the game has been quietly in the works for a while, but it’s hard to say. MachineGames spent the last five years or so working on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so it’s hard to say how much work could’ve been done on Wolfenstein.

With that said, some fans fear that the game was outright canceled. Fans found a former MachineGames developer on LinkedIn (the page has since been taken down) and discovered that they worked on an unannounced, canceled between 2022 and 2024 while also working on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Some speculate that this canceled project is Wolfenstein 3, but there’s no way of telling for sure. MachineGames assists on a lot of other Bethesda games, so it could’ve been something that wasn’t even being led by that studio.

Nevertheless, these fears are understandable given how long it has been since we heard about the next Wolfenstein game. It seems like more Indiana Jones games are also likely for MachineGames, so Wolfenstein may not be as much of a priority anymore. However, it would be great if the developer would finish what it started and give us a trilogy concluder that ties everything together and lets fans feel like they got closure on this beloved franchise. Some are hoping that Wolfenstein will re-emerge at Xbox’s summer showcase, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

