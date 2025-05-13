Xbox Leak Teases Major Potential Announcements at Upcoming Showcase

Xbox may be preparing to announce some sequels to some of the best games in its portfolio. Xbox has been one of the major players in gaming since its creation in the early 2000s, but it has reached a size that no other company can match. Part of this is because Xbox is owned by Microsoft, one of the largest and most successful companies in the world with endlessly deep pockets. After a pretty disappointing generation with the Xbox One where the company failed to produce consistent worthwhile exclusives that could compete with PlayStation, it began buying up other studios like Activision and Zenimax, owner of studios like Bethesda and Arkane.

This has proven to be a fruitful investment and resulted in some really excellent first-party games from Xbox like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and the upcoming first-person shooter Doom: The Dark Ages. Of course, all of these games are also going to PlayStation alongside Xbox classics like Gears of War. It’s a very different time for Xbox and one that was inconceivable even a decade ago. But a lot has changed and now Xbox is managing a portfolio of games and studios that would make anyone’s head spin, but it seems like they may be leaning into that.

New Wolfenstein and Dishonored Games May Be Announced at Xbox Showcase

With Xbox’s summer showcase just one month away, fans are speculating about what may revealed at the event. Could there be a new Halo game? A new look at Perfect Dark? No one really knows, but a new leak has poured a lot of gas on the fire. ZeniMax has filed new trademarks for Dishonored, Wolfenstein, Deathloop, and Quake ahead of Xbox’s summer showcase. The timing is certainly suspect, especially since there hasn’t been any kind of trademark activity from the company since last August.

ZeniMax Media filed new trademarks on May 6 for Wolfenstein, Deathloop, Quake, and Dishonored 👀 pic.twitter.com/qgWXlhBI6a — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 13, 2025

Arkane Lyon worked on both Dishonored and Deathloop, but is currently developing Marvel’s Blade, which is likely an all-hands effort. If there is another team at the studio working on other projects, it likely wouldn’t be working on two other games. There has been a lot of demand for a new Dishonored for years, though, so this trademark news only gets fans excited. Given these franchises are also now under Microsoft’s umbrella, it’s possible other studios in the Xbox ecosystem are working on them, but that seems less likely. Those games are the unique visions of the studios that made them and it’s hard to imagine someone else coming in to do a sequel. Something like that makes more sense for a broader franchise like Halo which has a bunch of different directions it could go in.

A new Wolfenstein is also heavily in-demand since Wolfenstein: The New Colossus came out in 2017 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood left a lot to be desired. Perhaps MachineGames has had a team cooking up Wolfenstein 3 while working on Indiana Jones, but it’s hard to say. It’s entirely possible all of these trademarks are just simple updates, covering legal bases for the company and making sure they own the rights to these franchises. It wouldn’t be surprising if we got an update on one of these franchises, but it would be hard to imagine getting updates on all four.

