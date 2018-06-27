Last Chance: Save 20% on ‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ for the Nintendo Switch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus arrives on the Nintendo Switch this Friday, June 29th! If you want to utilize your 20% Amazon Prime discount on the physical copy and get the game on launch day, today, June 27th, is the last day to do it. Grab it here while you can.

We loved Wolfenstein II when it was originally released, and the Switch port looks quite promising, so this will likely be money well spent. Plus, the download size on this game is quite hefty, requiring at least 23 GB to run, so the physical copy would definitely be preferable if you’re trying to save money on another microSD card upgrade. Plus, you can head on over to GameStop on launch day and pick up one of those sweet alternate covers for free.

Interestingly enough, Amazon has a standard discount of 17% currently running on Wolfenstein II for the Nintendo Switch that isn’t combinable with the Prime discount, but even non-members can take advantage of it. There’s no telling how long that discount will last so, again, jump on it while you can.

The official description for the game reads:

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

KEY FEATURES:

The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

The People: Rally the Resistance

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns and Future Tech

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way

Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.

