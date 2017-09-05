Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Getting A Sweet Collector’s Edition

By ComicBook.com Staff

Yesterday, one of the gems from Bethesda's "Bethesdaland" E3 press conference turned out to be an all-new Wolfenstein game from the team at Machine Games, which will no doubt continue the story of B.J. Blazkowicz as he continues to put a hurt on the Nazi regime. Well, there's more good news where that came from.

The publisher revealed today that it will be releasing a new collector's edition of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, set to arrive around the same time as the regular edition this October. The collector's edition is priced for $100, and it includes some cool goodies for those of you that are Wolfenstein fans.

The package includes a 1/6 scale "Terror Billy" action figure – just like the ones you played with as a kid! – along with an Elite Hans Collectible Box, a game disc and limited edition Steelbook case, a pocket manual and poster, and six different action figure accessories – read: guns – that you can outfit "Terror Billy" with.

You can pre-order the item over on the Bethesda store page now, though it isn't expected to ship until October.

Wolfenstein 2

The Wolfenstein II collector's edition looks to be a huge improvement over Bethesda's last one, which was the Wolfenstein: The New Order Panzerhund Edition. It was a pretty sweet little package, complete with a Panzerhund statuette and other goodies, but there was a noticeable problem when it came out – it didn't come with a copy of the game. So it was a Wolfenstein: The New Order edition that didn't actually include Wolfenstein: The New Order. Thankfully, we won't be going through that scenario again, as Bethesda is including the game and a sweet little Steelbook package.

0comments

We'll see how Wolfenstein II fares later this year when it drops on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Based on what we've seen with the trailer – which you can check out above – it could easily be Blazkowicz's greatest adventure to date. And, hey, you can ride a Panzerhund. What could be better than running through city streets and torching Nazis? Nothing, that's what.

Be sure to check out this sweet little collector's item as well!

Start the Conversation

of