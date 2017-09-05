Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Getting A Sweet Collector’s Edition

Yesterday, one of the gems from Bethesda's "Bethesdaland" E3 press conference turned out to be an all-new Wolfenstein game from the team at Machine Games, which will no doubt continue the story of B.J. Blazkowicz as he continues to put a hurt on the Nazi regime. Well, there's more good news where that came from.

The publisher revealed today that it will be releasing a new collector's edition of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, set to arrive around the same time as the regular edition this October. The collector's edition is priced for $100, and it includes some cool goodies for those of you that are Wolfenstein fans.

The package includes a 1/6 scale "Terror Billy" action figure – just like the ones you played with as a kid! – along with an Elite Hans Collectible Box, a game disc and limited edition Steelbook case, a pocket manual and poster, and six different action figure accessories – read: guns – that you can outfit "Terror Billy" with.

You can pre-order the item over on the Bethesda store page now, though it isn't expected to ship until October.

The Wolfenstein II collector's edition looks to be a huge improvement over Bethesda's last one, which was the Wolfenstein: The New Order Panzerhund Edition. It was a pretty sweet little package, complete with a Panzerhund statuette and other goodies, but there was a noticeable problem when it came out – it didn't come with a copy of the game. So it was a Wolfenstein: The New Order edition that didn't actually include Wolfenstein: The New Order. Thankfully, we won't be going through that scenario again, as Bethesda is including the game and a sweet little Steelbook package.

We'll see how Wolfenstein II fares later this year when it drops on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Based on what we've seen with the trailer – which you can check out above – it could easily be Blazkowicz's greatest adventure to date. And, hey, you can ride a Panzerhund. What could be better than running through city streets and torching Nazis? Nothing, that's what.

