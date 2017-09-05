Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Is Likely One Of Bethesda’s E3 Mystery Games

(Photo: Bethesda)

For a while now it's been fairly widely accepted that Fallout and Doom publisher Bethesda is bringing two major unannounced games with them to E3 2017. They themselves have teased as much. What those two games will be has remained up for debate.

Well, it seems we may know the identity of one of Bethesda's two mystery games. Amazon Germany recently slipped up and posted a listing for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (the fact that Germany broke this one is a special kind of irony). The listings were quickly yanked down, but the Internet never forgets. NeoGAF user Chadskin got a screenshot before the evidence was erased:

The news that developer MachineGames has been toiling away on a sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order hasn't exactly been a well-kept secret, with Bethesda marketing exec Pete Hines dropping this rather unsubtle hint back in February:

"MachineGames has been hard at work on something, which I can tell you I have played. It is f**king bananas. And I can't wait to show what it actually is."

That said, we've yet to get any official confirmation that Wolfenstein II exists. Hopefully this Amazon leak is the real deal, because Wolfenstein: The New Order is one of the best story-driven first-person shooters of past few years. For those who never played the game, The New Order takes place during an alternate version of the 1960s where the Nazis won World War II. That may sound like a concept to clever for its own good, but MachineGames actually pulls it off with a deft balance of humor and horror.

So, now that we know Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is likely coming to E3, what could Bethesda's other E3 game be? Well, The Evil Within 2 has been strongly rumored, and we've also heard new sci-fi RPG Starfield might be on the way. Of the two, The Evil Within 2 seems slightly more likely.

Bethesda's E3 press conference steams live tomorrow (July 11) at 9pm PT.

