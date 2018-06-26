Wolfenstein’s Older Games Aren’t Coming To Nintendo Switch Just Yet

In just a few days, we’ll see Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus come to Nintendo Switch, bringing one of the biggest action games of the past year to the platform. The sequel released after MachineGames originally worked on Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood for other systems.

So, naturally, with players interested in the new game, they’re probably wondering if the older adventures will come to the Switch in some capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Panic Button has since spoke up on the matter, saying that it’s not looking into bringing B.J. Blazkowicz’s earlier stories to the Switch. At least, not yet.

While speaking with Gamespot, Panic Button studio head Adam Creighton confirmed that no earlier Wolfenstein games are in the works for the system. He said that the ports are “not currently” in the cards and that it’s “a Bethesda discussion” that has yet to be held.

But that doesn’t mean the studio isn’t willing to give the ports a try. Creighton noted that the studio is “totally up for anything” when it comes to bringing over The New Order at least, and, if that’s successful, maybe The Old Blood.

It looks like, for the time being, Bethesda is taking the wait and see approach to see how Wolfenstein II fares on the Switch platform. Its last ports, Skyrim and Doom, sold reasonably well so it has high hopes. But it’s holding off on any future Wolfenstein content until they see how it does. That includes New Colossus‘ DLC, which came out for other platforms but isn’t planned for Switch.

Besides, Panic Button is busy enough as it is, as the company has a new surprise port that’s set to be announced next month. Some fans are speculating this could be a Fallout game of some sort, but neither Panic Button nor Bethesda has said a word, so we’ll have to see what happens.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus releases on June 29 for Nintendo Switch. It’s also available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We definitely recommend checking it out because there’s no first-person shooter quite like it.