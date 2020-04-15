Wolfenstein: The Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

Bethesda’s Wolfenstein series has earned fan devotion and critical acclaim, and now Archon Studio is bringing the franchise to the tabletop. Wolfenstein: The Board Game brings B.J. Blazkowicz and the rest of the resistance back into action as you join with up to 4 players to take on the Nazi forces that have managed to take over the world, and trust us when we say it’s as addicting and difficult as the games it’s based on. The game is live now on Kickstarter and has already surpassed its goal of $50,000 with a current total of $372,000, but there are more stretch goals to unlock, so if you are up for some co-op fun with some slick miniatures in the Wolfenstein universe, you can check out the game right here!

One of the coolest aspects of the game is how it brings a 3D element to the typical board game format, as terrain is represented not just by art on the tiles but also in full plastic doors that need to be opened as you make your way through the castle. They factor into the gameplay as well, taking AP to open but also affect line of sight for enemies and your allies, and that can both help and hinder your mission.

The Kickstarter does offer a full 3D Terrain Kit as an add-on, which replaces all of the paper tiles with full plastic floors and comes with walls as well to really make you feel as if you’re playing the video game. You’ll also find the Old Blood expansion as part of the campaign, which brings in new characters and enemies, and the characters can be swapped out with the core set’s characters to create your dream team lineup.

We’ll have our full impressions of Wolfenstein: The Board Game and an interview with the designer soon, but in the meantime you can find the official description of the game below.

“1960, The Nazis rule the world.

Join the resistance in an alternate reality where the Allies lost World War 2 and the Nazis dominate the world. Those who break the Nazi’s rules or speak out against the Reich are silenced, many to never be seen again. For captured resistance righters, punishment is swift and brutal, and none have lived to tell their tale.

Welcome to Castle Wolfenstein – where you and a team of resistance fighters are going to find and assassinate Adolf Hitler himself.

Shoot your way through Nazi soldiers or sneak past the guards – it’s up to you. Explore hidden areas, uncover the castle’s secrets or stay focused on the mission. Work as a team of skilled heroes, ready to combine forces and make the Nazis wish they had never won the war. Wreak havoc in the halls of Castle Wolfenstein with an arsenal of super-powered weapons and defeat mighty bosses.

Everything started here, in Castle Wolfenstein, and here it will end.”

You can find Wolfenstein on Kickstarter now, and let us what you know what you think of the game in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!