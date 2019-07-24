Wolfenstein: Youngblood Launch Trailer Showcases Its Impressive Weaponry

Bethesda Softworks has officially released the launch trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the latest and greatest video game in the Wolfenstein franchise, and it’s a blood-pumping, Nazi-killing ride from the perspective of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters Jess and Soph that features many of the game’s signature weapons and enemies. It’s just under two minutes, and every second counts.

The trailer, which you can check out above, doesn’t reveal anything too shocking about the game for those folks that have been following along in the lead up to its release. BJ is missing, Jess and Soph want to find him, and that involves blowing through a couple thousand Nazis in order to accomplish. You know, your typical Wolfenstein video game.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is notable beyond just its setting for being the first in the modern version of the franchise to feature co-op gameplay. Players can team up with each other or an AI companion, perform certain maneuvers exclusive to this partnership, and more. The Deluxe Edition of the game even comes with a “Buddy Pass” which allows a second person to play through the entirety of the game with the owner, even if they do not own the game themselves.

Here’s how publisher Bethesda Softworks describes Wolfenstein: Youngblood:

“Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazckowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.”

Wolfenstein: Youngblood, developed by MachineGames in partnership with Arkane Studios, is scheduled to release on July 26th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and on July 25th on PC. It is set to debut later on Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.