New Wolfenstein: Youngblood Trailer Revealed

Bethesda revealed a new trailer for the next game in its Wolfenstein series during its E3 showcase on Sunday. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a game that marks a new direction for the property by letting players do battle against Nazis in a co-op environment, and we’ve now gotten one of the best looks at it yet in the trailer that’s shown above. Seeing Wolfenstein: Youngblood at E3 was something fans expected seeing how the game’s release date of July 26th isn’t too far off.

In Wolfenstein: Youngblood, you’ll play not as the Nazi-hunting BJ Blazckowicz but will instead take on the roles of his daughters, Jess and Soph. The two have been trained by their father, and when he goes missing, they’re tasked with finding him. They’ll have to take out any Nazis in their path that threaten their mission, but they don’t seem like they’ve got any qualms when it comes to doing that.

“Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazckowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris,” a preview of Wolfenstein: Youngblood teases. “Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.”

With this game being a co-op title, you’ll want to bring a friend with you, and Bethesda is letting you do that with a new feature called the Buddy Pass. As the name suggests, it’ll let a friend play with you for free so long as one of you has the game and the pass. The Deluxe Edition comes with this pass, but there’s also a Legacy Pack that players will get for pre-ordering that offers even more bonuses. Both of those incentives can be found below along with everything that comes with them.

Deluxe Edition

The Buddy Pass, allowing you and a friend to play the entire game together, even if they don’t own the game themselves

The Cyborg Skin Pack

Legacy Pack

New Colossus Jacket power suit skin

BJ’s Army power suit skin

Old Blood Pipe

Old Blood Knife

WW2 Weapon Skin Set, for all ranged weapons

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is scheduled to release on July 26th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.