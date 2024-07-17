Xbox Reveals Custom Deadpool & Wolverine Console and a “Cheeky Controller”

Not do be outdone by the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket that you’ll find in theaters in a few weeks, Xbox has unveiled its own Deadpool & Wolverine collab as of Wednesday. This crossover expectedly consists of a custom Xbox Series X console similar to how Xbox has handled other collabs in the past, but it’s also got a very unique “cheeky controller” that’s said to be designed by Deadpool himself. Both the custom console and its accompanying controller are up for grabs, but unfortunately, this is once again a sweepstakes situation which means that only one lucky person will get this prize.

Meant to showcase Deadpool’s “finest asset,” the controller itself is covered in a texture and pattern meant to emulate Deadpool’s iconic red and black suit. Flip the controller over, however, and you’ll see what asset Xbox is talking about here and why it’s called the “cheeky controller.” The back of the controller protrudes out far more than a normal Xbox controller would in an effort to recreate “Deadpool’s buns of steel in its firm (yet surprisingly comfortable) grip,” Xbox says. We’re not quite sure how comfortable this controller will actually be, but Xbox and Deadpool certainly win points here for creativity.

“In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ coming to theaters on July 26, Deadpool himself has teamed up with Xbox to design a custom Xbox Wireless Controller that everyone will want to get their hands on,” Xbox said about the new controller. “Modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush, the Deadpool-designed controller is available for one lucky fan to enter for a chance to win via a global sweepstakes alongside other custom Xbox hardware.”

In addition to the new controller, Xbox also unveiled the custom Xbox Series X itself which comes with foam replicas of Deadpool’s katanas on the back of the console. The official rules for this sweepstakes clarified that the grand prize (which is the only prize being given away — no runner-ups this time) consists of the custom Deadpool & Wolverine console as well as two cheeky controllers and a custom Xbox Series X console stand.

To enter to win the console and the Deadpool controllers, you have to participate in the sweepstakes that’s being hosted over on X. Like other Xbox giveaways, you only have to follow the official Xbox account and retweet this tweet here using a specific hashtag in order to be considered for the prize.