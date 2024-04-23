Xbox Series X Reveals Incredible X-Men '97 Console and Controllers

Over the last few years, we've seen a lot of custom Xbox Series X consoles released, and some of these designs have been better than others. This morning, Xbox pulled back the curtain on what might be one of the best ones they've ever done, and it happens to be based on X-Men '97. While the design is based on the show, it actually features a brand-new, three-page comic story wrapped around the console alongside a brand-new cover. The story sees the team battling Master Mold and the Sentinels in a story written by Rich Douek with visuals by artist Paco Diaz.

There's always a catch, and this one is sure to sting: like most custom Xbox consoles, this one can only be obtained by entering and winning a sweepstakes on Twitter. In addition to the console itself, the winner will get a controller inspired by Wolverine. Readers interested in participating can do so right here. An image of the custom console can be found below.

(Photo: Xbox, Marvel)

X-Men Xbox Controllers

While the console itself is an exclusive, it seems that X-Men fans will be able to purchase the Wolverine controller through Xbox Design Lab, as well as designs based on Beast, Gambit, Morph, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Storm, Cyclops, Magneto, Rogue, and Bishop. All of these controllers will come sold in its own action figure style blister pack, with the character on the front. As of this writing, none of these controllers has been released on the Xbox Design Lab website, and we don't have a specific release date or price point. An image of the full range of controllers can be found below.

(Photo: Xbox, Marvel)

Why Make an Xbox Based on X-Men '97?

At this time, there are no X-Men video games available on Xbox, which has led some fans to question why this promotion is happening in the first place. It might seem unusual, but Xbox does this kind of thing pretty often with major movies and TV shows, and the company has also partnered with Disney+ in the past. A few years ago, Xbox had a promotion that centered around The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and actually featured Anthony Mackie in commercials centered around Xbox Game Pass.

While there aren't any X-Men games available on the Microsoft Store, Xbox fans that want a Marvel fix can always check out Marvel's Midnight Suns, which features both Wolverine and Magik in major roles; the game released in late 2022 to very strong reviews, and has gotten a number of discounts over the last year. There's also Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, which both feature several X-Men characters and are playable through the system's backwards compatibility.

What do you think of this custom X-Men Xbox Series X? Do you plan on snagging any of the controllers? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!