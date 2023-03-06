PlayStation fans who are looking forward to the upcoming PS5 game Marvel's Wolverine think they may have figured out who is playing the titular character. Since first being announced back in 2021, both PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have been extremely quiet about Marvel's Wolverine. Outside of the game's initial teaser trailer, no additional footage or details for the project have come about. And while this silence could come to a close before 2023 wraps up, fans believe they have deduced who will be portraying Logan within Wolverine.

Originally cited in a TikTok video from user jack_whiteman7, it is believed that actor Steve Blum could end up playing Wolverine in the new PlayStation 5 exclusive. Based on an Instagram video that Blum posted a couple of months back, he was shown to be doing motion capture work for a project that he said he wasn't at liberty to disclose. Although nothing about this video itself indicated that he could be on set for Marvel's Wolverine, that hasn't prevented some fans from trying to connect the dots and attach him to the game.

One reason why this theory tied to Blum and Marvel's Wolverine could make sense is because the prolific actor has actually portrayed Logan many times in the past. Within the video game space alone, Blum has served as the voice of Wolverine in games like Fortnite, Deadpool, Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and even last year's release of Marvel's Midnight Suns. Beyond this, Blum has also played the iconic Marvel character in a number of other animated programs, most notably with Wolverine and the X-Men. With this in mind, he would be a logical actor for those at Insomniac Games to look to have star as their own version of the character.

Obviously, since this is just a fan theory for the time being, it's worth taking everything that has been outlined here with a grain of salt. Once Insomniac Games does start talking more openly about Marvel's Wolverine, it seems likely that the actor playing Logan will be one of the first key details associated with the game that is unveiled. Until then, though, we still have no idea when to expect Marvel's Wolverine to land on PS5 and will have to keep patiently waiting to learn more.

Do you think that Blum could end up playing the part of Wolverine once again in PlayStation's next Marvel game? And if not, who would you like to see in the role? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T TheGamer]