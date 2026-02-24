Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date Announced by PlayStation

The release date for Marvel’s Wolverine, the upcoming PS5 action title from developer Insomniac Games, has been announced. Upon its reemergence near the end of 2025, Insomniac finally revealed gameplay footage for Wolverine in the game’s first major trailer. This trailer was accompanied by a broad launch window of “Fall 2026”, with the promise that more info would be shared by Insomniac early this year. Now, that silence has finally been broken and has informed us of when Wolverine will become playable.

In a brief message shared to social media today, PlayStation unveiled that Marvel’s Wolverine will release on September 15th, exclusively for PS5. This news wasn’t accompanied by any other footage or details tied to Wolverine, as PlayStation instead simply encouraged those excited about the project to wishlist it now on the PS Store. As for when we might get another look at the game, Insomniac has been silent for the time being, but we’ll surely see more in the weeks or months ahead.

Generally speaking, this release date for Marvel’s Wolverine is one that many had already anticipated. Previous reports claimed that PlayStation was looking to distance Wolverine from the release of Grand Theft Auto VI as best as it could. Given that GTA VI launches in November, this made it somewhat clear that Wolverine would drop in either September or October.

This belief was furthered near the start of February when a leak from PlayStation indicated that Marvel’s Wolverine would launch in Q3 of 2026. Given that this span of time runs from July through September, it all but confirmed that September was the targeted launch month for Wolverine. Now, we know that all of these previous leaks were proven to be accurate.

On paper, PlayStation’s lineup of exclusives in 2026 is starting to take shape. Prior to Wolverine arriving in September, Housemarque will be releasing its new shooter, Saros, in April, while Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls will roll out in August. The recently announced Kena: Scars of Kosmora is also poised to launch later in 2026, although it does not yet have a release date of its own.

