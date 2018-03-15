Woman Stabs PUBG-Playing Boyfriend With a Sword For Cheating On Her

A little advice when it comes to looking for love if you’re a gamer – make sure you balance your gameplay sessions so that you’re spending time with him or her. Otherwise, who knows what might happen?

Take, for example, what happened in Washington State earlier this month. A woman was recently arrested for stabbing her boyfriend with a samurai sword while he was lying in bed. He wasn’t killed, but she did enough to be charged with attempted murder.

Barber Emily Javier, age 30, was living with her boyfriend Alex Lovell, a 29-year old that plays PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on a part-time basis. They’ve been together for two years, but apparently, something was wearing down on Javier.

According to court documents (based on what Kotaku found from research), Javier was tired of Lovell playing PUBG. “Lovell just sits at home all day playing video games and does not do anything to help,” per the report. This led to him spending less time with her.

But then she was pushed over the edge when she found out Lovell may have been cheating on her. She found out that Tinder was on his phone, and managed to find some red hairs in the shower drain of their home – far different from her green hair.

As a result, she ordered a samurai sword by mail, and then ambushed and attacked Lovell one night. She managed to recover the sword, along with two knives, that were taped to the side of the bed. Along with stabbing him, she also caused laceration on his limbs, and, as a result, he won’t be able to walk for several weeks.

The affidavit reads, “I thought I was gonna stab him while he was sleeping,” later admitting that she was trying to kill him because of cheating, and not PUBG – though that obviously didn’t help.

Javier’s trial will be coming up soon, but it just goes to show, game players – you need to pay attention to your loved ones. Oh, and don’t cheat on a woman that has a samurai sword. That’s just asking for trouble.

