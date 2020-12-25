Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot to Present at The Game Awards

✖

The Game Awards has added another presenter to its list of guests with Gal Gadot, the star of Wonder Woman and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, now scheduled to make an appearance. Gadot was confirmed on Thursday to be a presenter at The Game Awards 2020 alongside other big names already confirmed for the show. It hasn’t been said yet what Gadot will be presenting, but we’ll see soon enough on December 10th when The Game Awards takes place.

Geoff Keighley, the creator and producer of The Game Awards, publicly welcomed Gadot to the show on Thursday via social media. Her participation in the awards show was announced just as we’ve seen others confirmed for the show in the buildup to the event with it just a week away now.

Next Thursday, we are excited to welcome @GalGadot, the star of the upcoming @WonderWomanFilm, as a presenter @thegameawards #TheGameAwards Streaming Live December 10. pic.twitter.com/PgjEgvFPpw — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 3, 2020

The announcement for Gadot follows another from this week that confirmed Tom Holland, the Spider-Man actor who will also be playing Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie, would be a presenter as well. Holland’s appearance has led people to believe we’ll see something on the Uncharted movie from the event given how it’s being adapted from events and relationships explored in the Uncharted games, though that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Gadot does not currently have any known connections to video game-related projects, but it’s far from the first time a gaming awards show has enlisted celebrities to assist with presentations. Warner Bros. does have several DC property projects in the works though, and Fortnite has a history of adding new content centered around DC movies. Gadot’s upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie releasing this month could the perfect opportunity for another content drop like we’ve seen in the past.

Regardless of what award Gadot may be presenting at the show, those interested in watching The Game Awards next week still have time to influence what the outcomes of the voting process will be. The voting opportunity for The Game Awards’ many categories and nominees is still open at this time for people to cast votes on everything from Game of the Year to multiple esports and content creator categories.

The Game Awards is scheduled to take place on December 10th at 7 p.m. ET.