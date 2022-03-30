Wordle Continues Its String of Streak-Breaking Puzzles

Wordle is back to its old tricks, with another word that will leave many fans frustrated. This morning, the dreaded “Wordle 284 X” trended on Twitter, signaling the return of another tough puzzle. Wordle players have spent their week dodging a series of rough puzzles, which ranged from uncommon words like EPOXY to words with common word endings, leaving players with a variety of choices as they approached the answer. We’ll dig into what makes today’s Wordle puzzle so tricky later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what makes today’s Wordle – aka Wordle 284 – so tricky? Today’s Wordle presents players with a familiar trap – the correct answer has four letters with the same placement as multiple other words. In this case, the correct answer has the same first three letters and the final letters as six other words. So, while players will likely be able to get four of today’s Wordle in the right placement in just a few guesses, it could come down to a guessing game when figuring out the final letter. Hopefully, players will be able to eliminate a few choices as they work their way through the puzzle, or they could wind up with a tough choice with their final guess.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 284 is…STOVE.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in five tries!