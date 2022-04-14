Today’s Wordle #299 Brings New Challenge for Players

Wordle has almost hit a major milestone, but it’s not getting any easier. Tomorrow, Wordle releases its 300th puzzle. However, players will still need to solve today’s puzzle, which features a familiar trap that could kill a player’s hard-won streak. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Today’s puzzle features a familiar trap that could hurt players – it contains a 4-letter word ending that is shared between multiple words. While not as hard as FOUND, players could still themselves choosing between one of two or more answers if they can’t solve the rest of the word in time. If you figure out the word ending and have a guess to spare, we recommend picking a word that contains the first letter from all three potential answers to help narrow down your guess. Mind you, this solution only works if you’re playing on normal mode.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 298 is…MINCE. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in six tries!