World of Warcraft Classic “Substantially” Increases Max Number of Players Per Realm

To say that fans were excited for the release of World of Warcraft Classic would likely be an excitement. Then again, releasing the vanilla version of a wildly popular MMO for players to recapture some of those memories from yesteryear probably wouldn’t yield any different results. That said, WoW Classic appears to be a success, both in regards to those who want to play and those who want to watch. However, the queue times have been a bit on the high side, with players often having to wait hours to get into some of the more popular realms. Luckily, Blizzard has implemented a change to hopefully help with these wait times.

Blizzard took to their forums to note that they’ve implemented hotfixes across all WoW Classic realms. The purpose of said hotfixes is to raise the number of players that can get into a realm and play at the same time. According to them, they “are substantially increasing the number of players that can be simultaneously logged in and playing. We expect this to result in smaller queues for realms that have large queues, and some realms should no longer have queues at all.”

This is likely exciting news for WoW Classic players who have experienced some significant queue times trying to get into a realm. As someone who frequents Twitch, I have seen the likes of Asmongold and DrLupo keep their queues on stream and have a friend call them hours later to wake them up to let them know that the wait is almost over. However, once in, it appears that it has been a rewarding and fun experience, and will hopefully be made better by these hotfixes.

For those who didn’t play WoW the first time around, here’s the official elevator pitch for Classic:

“The drums of war thunder once again… Return to a lost era of Azeroth and enjoy the timeless stories that defined this world at war. World of Warcraft Classic is a faithful recreation of the original World of Warcraft. Combat mechanics, original character models, and skill trees all contribute to a truly authentic experience.”

World of Warcraft Classic is currently available on PC. For even more on the return of the massively popular MMO, check out some of our previous coverage.

