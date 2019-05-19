World of Warcraft Classic Features Mistaken as Bugs, Blizzard Hilariously Responds

Now that the World of Warcraft Classic closed beta has been released, players are jumping back into an adventure that has long since passed. However, some of those players are experiencing WoW in one of its earliest forms for the very first time. That said, some of the aspects of the popular title have changed drastically over time, which is likely why some players are mistaking these features for bugs that aren’t meant to be part of the game. According to Blizzard Entertainment, however, everything is working exactly how it should be.

Players recently started reporting bugs that are present in World of Warcraft Classic, but they aren’t actually bugs. “As we’ve discussed before, the nature of WoW Classic sometimes invokes different memories for different players, and this leads to certain misconceptions for some about what is or isn’t working as intended,” Blizzard said. They were also nice enough to provide a list of the “bugs” that players have been reporting that are indeed just features in the game. These include the following:

Tauren’s hitboxes and their melee reach is slightly larger than other races.

Being critically struck while using /sit to sit does not cause abilities like Enrage, Blood Craze, and Reckoning to activate.

Using the “Automatic Quest Tracking” option does not auto-track newly accepted quests. (It instead will start to track an existing quest once progress towards an objective is started.)

Warrior health Regeneration is working at the expected rate.

Quests objectives and points of interests are not tracked on the map or minimap.

Completed quests are marked on the minimap with a dot. (and not a “?”)

Feared players and NPCs run fast.

Standing on top of other players while facing away allows spells and attacks to be used.

Creature respawn rates are much slower than in Battle for Azeroth.

NPCs which offer multiple quests may inconsistently display them as a dot or a “!” on the available quests list. They were inconsistent in 1.12, and we’ve reproduced the exact inconsistency they had back then.

Quests that are too low level for do not show up as a “!” in the game world.

Available quests do not display a “!” on the minimap.

On level up, the message: “Your skill in Protection increased to 15” was added in 1.12.1, and we’re intending to keep that.

World of Warcraft Classic is set to officially arrive on August 27th on PC. For even more on the upcoming classic version of the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Have you been able to get into the World of Warcraft Classic closed beta? Is it everything you wanted it to be? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!