World of Warcraft Classic Will Soon Let Some Players Move Realms for Free

Before World of Warcraft Classic was released, players were able to pick out their name and the realm that they’d like to play in. As the release date approached, it became clear that certain realms would be densely populated if nothing changed to the point that they’d have long queue times for players waiting to get in. Blizzard urged people to consider swapping over to a different realm to avoid these login times, but even after that warning, players faced login queues with thousands of players waiting to get into the game.

To remedy this problem, some World of Warcraft Classic players in select realms are getting the chance to jump to a new home soon as Blizzard looks to depopulate some of the busier realms. Details about the free moves to other realms haven’t been finalized yet, but Blizzard announced its intention to let players move so they can get ready for that date when it comes. Players in the busier realms can probably expect to get a chance to move, but there are some stipulations that’ll keep players in a realm.

“We are working to open our Free Character Move service for select WoW Classic realms in the coming days,” Blizzard said on the World of Warcraft forums. “When free character moves become available from one of the most highly-populated realms, players will see the option to initialize a free character move on either the character select screen or the queue screen of the realm.”

Before players try to make the move, they should know that they’ll have to make sure their character is allowed to do so. Anyone who is a guild leader, has active auction listings or bids, or has mail won’t be able to jump to a new realm, so if you’re fed up with busy queues and need a change, you’ll have to take care of those potential prohibitors first.

Blizzard’s announcement from before acknowledged that the realms can hold many more times the amount of players than they could in the original version of the game but that the cap wouldn’t be raised any more.

“While we are able to fit several times more players on a single realm in 2019 than was the case in 2006, we are not going to raise that cap any further, even though we have the technical capacity to do so,” Blizzard said.

Details on the free World of Warcraft Classic realm moves will be announced in the coming days.