World of Warcraft’s Valentine’s Day ‘Love is in the Air’ Event Now Live

Love is in the air, even if the person who has caught your eye happens to be Alliance scum (kidding!). The new holiday event is now live and allows both the Alliance and the Horde to set aside their differences and show off a little lovin’.

Here’s the full breakdown on what to expect:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When: February 2–16

Where: Orgrimmar (Horde) and Stormwind (Alliance)

Currency: Love Tokens

“Something is in the air in the major cities of Azeroth. Many guards and townsfolk spend their days giving and receiving gifts to other amorous citizens. Currents of conflict may be in the air once more between the Horde and Alliance, but there’s time enough for love during the Love Is in the Air holiday event.” According to the official World of Warcraft website, here is everything exclusive to this timed event including activities, achievements, and holiday items to earn!

Activities

Seasonal Boss

Use the Dungeon Finder to participate in an encounter against Apothecary Hummel, granting a Heart-Shaped Box(which contains holiday loot) as a daily reward. This is now available to characters level 20 and above.

Main Quest Line

The Steamwheedle Cartel suspects there’s something shady about the goblin newcomers of the Crown Chemical Company. Investigators have been hired to get to the bottom of things—with your help.

Daily Quests

Complete special daily quests to obtain experience, gold, and Love Tokens to purchase holiday items. For detailed information about the quests, check out the Love Is in the Air guide on Wowhead.

Achievements

BE MINE!

Eat these eight “Bag of Candies” heart candies: “Be Mine!”; “I’ll follow you all around Azeroth.”; “All yours.”; “I’m all yours!”; “Hot Lips.”; “You’re Mine!”; “You’re the best!”; and “I LOVE YOU”.

DANGEROUS LOVE

Assist the Steamwheedle Cartel and stop the sinister Crown Chemical Co. plot.

FLIRT WITH DISASTER

Have a drink, put on your best perfume, throw a handful of rose petals on your would-be love, and then kiss ’em. You’ll regret it in the morning.

IT MIGHT JUST SAVE YOUR LIFE

Unleash the power of love contained within a holiday necklace.

LOVE MAGNET

Have 10 Love Rays active on you simultaneously.

MY LOVE IS LIKE A RED, RED ROSE

Obtain a Bouquet of Red or Ebon Roses during the Love Is in the Air celebration.

PERMA-PEDDLE

Obtain a permanent Peddlefeet pet by procuring a Truesilver Shafted Arrow.

SWEET TOOTH

Sample the Love Is in the Air candies listed–Buttermilk Delight, Dark Desire, Sweet Surprise, Very Berry Cream.

TOUGH LOVE

Defeat the trio of Crown Chemical Co. apothecaries in Shadowfang Keep.

CHARMING

Create 12 Lovely Charm Bracelets

FISTFUL OF LOVE

Use a Handful of Rose Petals on each of the race/class combinations listed: Gnome Warlock; Human Death Knight; Orc Shaman; Undead Warrior; Blood Elf Mage; Dwarf Hunter; Orc Death Knight; Night Elf Priest; Tauren Druid; Troll Rogue; and Draenei Paladin.

I PITIED THE FOOL

Pity the Love Fool in these locations: Wintergrasp; Battle Ring of Gurubashi Arena; Arathi Basin Blacksmith; The Culling of Stratholme; Naxxramas.

LONELY?

Enjoy a Buttermilk Delight with someone in Dalaran at a Romantic Picnic during the Love Is in the Air celebration.

LOVELY LUCK IS ON YOUR SIDE

Open a Lovely Dress Box and receive a Lovely Black Dress.

NATION OF ADORATION

Complete the Lovely Charm Bracelet daily quest of each Horde or Alliance capital.

SHAFTED!

Shoot 10 players with the Silver Shafted Arrow.

THE ROCKET’S PINK GLARE

Shoot off 10 Love Rockets in 20 seconds or less.

Holiday Items: Mounts and Pets

Mounts

Big Love Rocket: The Heart-Shaped Box, a daily reward from the Dungeon Finder for defeating Apothecary Hummel, has a chance to drop a stylish flying mount: the Big Love Rocket!

The Heart-Shaped Box, a daily reward from the Dungeon Finder for defeating Apothecary Hummel, has a chance to drop a stylish flying mount: the Big Love Rocket! Swift Lovebird: Take to the ground atop this pink, flightless bird, sure to set the mood for any acrophobic romantic engagements. Available in exchange for Love Tokens at your faction’s Lovely Merchants, NPC vendors located in capital cities.

Pets

Toxic Wasteling: This disgusting (but friendly!) ooze will grow in size as it eats critters that cross your path.

This disgusting (but friendly!) ooze will grow in size as it eats critters that cross your path. Truesilver Shafted Arrow: Summon a lil’ winged goblin of love by spending Love Tokens at your faction’s Lovely Merchants.

Summon a lil’ winged goblin of love by spending Love Tokens at your faction’s Lovely Merchants. Lovebird Hatchling: This darling pink lovebird can be purchased from the Lovely Merchants.

Amorous Accessories

Heirlooms: Timeworn Heirloom Scabbard, Ancient Heirloom Scabbard

Timeworn Heirloom Scabbard, Ancient Heirloom Scabbard T oys: Romantic Picnic Basket, Love Boat

Romantic Picnic Basket, Love Boat Other: Forever-Lovely Rose , Bag of Heart Candies, Handful of Rose Petals, Lovely Rose, Manufactured Love Prism, Love Fool , Lovely Dress Box, Dinner Suit Box, Box of Chocolates

Forever-Lovely Rose Bag of Heart Candies, Handful of Rose Petals, Lovely Rose, Manufactured Love Prism, Love Fool , Lovely Dress Box, Dinner Suit Box, Box of Chocolates Unnatural Enhancements: “Enchantress” Perfume, “Forever” Perfume, “Bravado” Perfume, “Wizardry” Cologne, “Victory” Perfume, “Stalwart” Cologne

To earn seasonal exclusive loot and partake in the festivities, World of Warcraft players can do so now until February 16th so get your lover ready and get ready for an explosion of heart emoticons and delicious candy!

(via World of Warcraft)