World of Warcraft Offering Free Weekend for Returning Players

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is launching soon following the newest release date announced for the expansion, and to get players and past players ready for the release, Blizzard Entertainment is offering a free weekend event in the game. The event is currently underway and will be around until November 8th with all the previous expansions included in the offer so that players can be primed and ready for Shadowlands when it releases later this month should they plan on returning to the game for that.

Blizzard announced its plans for the free weekend event this week, but the event itself actually kicked off some time before the weekend. The only catch for this event is that you can’t just create a new World of Warcraft account and hop right in for free to start playing. Instead, you have to have already had an active World of Warcraft account which became inactive. If you fit those requirements, you can hop back in from now until November 8th.

Explore the latest updates and prepare for #Shadowlands without the need for a subscription, now through November 8. https://t.co/CxQSEPxT8g — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 5, 2020

“Shadowlands is nearly here, and you and your allies are needed back on the front lines,” Blizzard said. “This weekend, we're giving all players with inactive World of Warcraft accounts full access to the game and all of your characters without a subscription. You’ll be able to access all expansions including Battle for Azeroth, so you can play the most recent content and be ready for Shadowlands when it launches on November 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. PST. Rejoin your guild, rally your comrades, and prepare to brave the beyond.”

The new release date for Shadowlands of November 23rd follows a delay that pushed the game back from its original release timeframe. John Hight, the executive producer on World of Warcraft, said at the time that the decision was the right one to make as polish continued on the Shadowlands expansion following feedback from players.

“I wanted to let you know that we’re delaying the release of Shadowlands to later this year-and we’re still in the process of determining the right new date to launch, we felt it was important to let you know about this change in plans as soon as we could,” Hight said before the new date was set. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for the team, as we’re as eager to get the expansion into your hands as you are to play it-but ultimately, we feel it’s the right decision for the game-and for our players.”

World of Warcraft’s free weekend is live now and ends on November 8th.