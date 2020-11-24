World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Gets Epic Lo-Fi Beats

✖

For a lot of players, World of Warcraft is a very specific kind of escape, with it being easy to dive into its intricate fantasy world. This week, the franchise is set to get a new extension with World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, a new expansion that has been highly-anticipated among fans for some time. In celebration of the game's release, Blizzard Entertainment has debuted a creative look at its world, with the help of the increasingly popular trend of lo-fi beats. Blizzard has released four brief "remixes" of Shadowlands' soundscape, each of which highlights a different arena theme from the game.

These include a Bastion remix courtesy of Bishop Nehru, a Revendreth remix courtesy of Josh Carter, an Ardenweald remix by Eevee, and a Maldraxxus remix by Casiio.

While the remixes are much, much shorter than the usual day-long or never-ending lo-fi beats playlist, they still give you the same kind of relaxing or productive feel. They also give a window into the expansive world of Shadowlands, something that fans finally get to experience after a brief delay.

"Since we first told you about our decision to delay, we’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals," John Hight, Executive Producer of World of Warcraft, said in an announcement when the new release date was announced. "Now the team is in a great position to get things the rest of the way to the finish line before November 23—and as always, we’re committed to working with you to improve the game for as long as you’re out there playing it."

"Now that we have our launch date, we’re also excited to tell you that our pre-launch event will kick off November 10, so steel yourselves to take on a flood of the Scourge," Hight's statement continued. "In addition, we’ve set a December 8 date for the opening of our first raid, Castle Nathria—which takes players into the heart of Sire Denathrius’ lair in Revendreth—along with the start of Shadowlands Season 1."

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is now available for PC and Mac.