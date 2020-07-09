World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Release Window, Beta Date Announced
Next week, the beta for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will begin, and invites will be sent out shortly before. Players looking to try out the game's latest expansion before it's released to the general public will want to make sure that their Battle.net account is set to receive beta invites. This can be found on the account management page. News of the beta was announced during a livestream held by Blizzard Entertainment earlier today. For those that don't mind waiting until the polished version is available, an updated fall release window was also announced. Following the livestream, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming expansion.
Are you excited for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands? Do you hope to get in on the beta? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands!
It's coming!
i just want #Shadowlands to be here already!!!!— Chance (@F1NaLChaNce) July 9, 2020
That beta can't arrive soon enough.
Really enjoyed the shadowlands developer update today. Liked the look at how things have changed and can’t wait for beta next week to get my hands on it.— Kyrian DiQuan (@Skirantra) July 9, 2020
Gamers love planning these things ahead of time.
Trying to decide what to do in Shadowlands is stressful. Part of me wants to go hardcore Raider since I have the time and drive to. Part of me wants to chill at my own pace with fun people.
Got til pre-patch / release to make a decision and possibly apply to Guilds.— Conceptius_ (@Conceptius_) July 9, 2020
It's great to see fans so excited.
I'm so pumped for Shadowlands. I know the community is split and everyone is complaining about classes, but as a filthy casual whose playing a Demon Hunter through BFA right now... I'm loving it so much and I am so excited to get into shadowlands. Just need better gear now 😅😅— suzaku - acab (@goalfer) July 8, 2020
Demand for the beta seems pretty high.
Im pretty excited to hear about #Shadowlands today! I’m so hyped! Crossing fingers I do get in the beta! Catch you all tonight hunting for mounts and trying to make some gold. #trovo #WorldofWarcraftShadowlands— BigWaffles (@bigwaffl3s) July 8, 2020
The quest is real.
Shadowlands is looking dope AF, lovin' the light being shed on alts finally. Good luck everyone on their beta quest :)— Hooba's Horde (@Hoobatank) July 8, 2020
But we're almost there!
Oooooo fall release for WoW Shadowlands.
I've only had it preordered since last fall 🤭— chels⁷🌌 (@chels_rambling) July 8, 2020
The livestream didn't hit the same for everyone, though.
I was really excited about Shadowlands, I'm not anymore.— Dac (@Dacness_WoW) July 8, 2020
