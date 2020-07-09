World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Release Window, Beta Date Announced

Next week, the beta for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will begin, and invites will be sent out shortly before. Players looking to try out the game's latest expansion before it's released to the general public will want to make sure that their Battle.net account is set to receive beta invites. This can be found on the account management page. News of the beta was announced during a livestream held by Blizzard Entertainment earlier today. For those that don't mind waiting until the polished version is available, an updated fall release window was also announced. Following the livestream, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming expansion.

