PSA: Ulduar Raid Returns to World of Warcraft for a Limited Time

Ulduar was a raid that many players instantly favored in the World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King expansion. This raid is back in action for players looking to group up and rehash on those good times with a group of 10 – 30 players in need for a good nostalgia boost.

The bad news? February 20th brings the usual reset and Ulduar goes back to being a legacy raid. It’s sad to see it only available for one week at a time, but we’re stoked to get in on the action once more.

The raid itself has been active since the 13th, this is just a friendly reminder to partake before the week runs out! With only a few more days left, it’s not too late to relive a fan favourite updated to the more modern raid mechanics. Here’s what Blizzard had to say in their latest update:

When: The Ulduar raid is available throughout the Wrath Timewalking event.

Difficulty: The difficulty is set to Normal and, like any Normal level raid, will not be available through Raid Finder.

Minimum Level: Players level 80 and above are Eligible to participate.

“During Wrath Timewalking, you can assemble a raid group of between 1 and 30 players, travel to Dalaran in Northrend, and speak with Vormu to access a Timewalking version of the Ulduar raid. The raid scales for your group size and your level and gear will be scaled to match the raid’s challenges.

Don’t have a regular group? The Group Finder (I) can help. Create your own group in the ‘Premade Groups’ section or search for like-minded adventurers.

Looking to withstand the fires of Igniss the Furnace Master? Withstand the terrific tantrum of XT-002 Deconstructor? Or is it your very mind you want to test against the master of nightmares, Yogg-Saron? Opportunity awaits! Inside you can earn transmog sets, the pets you need to earn the Raiding for Leashes IV achievement, and more.”

Other notes given by Blizzard for this week’s Timewalking raid include:

Your character and items will be scaled down to a power level fitting for the challenge at hand, but bosses will yield loot appropriate for your natural level. Timewalking dungeons also have a chance to drop items that usually drop when you run them on Heroic, and you’ll earn reputation with a faction that is interested in the dungeon. For example, when you Timewalk through Utgarde Pinnacle, Skadi the Ruthless could drop the Blue Proto-Drake mount for you.

Look for the following all week long: