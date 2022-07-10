World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Alpha Release Date Reportedly Leaked

The release date for the next expansion for World of Warcraft, entitled Dragonflight, has seemingly leaked prior to an official announcement from Blizzard. At this point in time, Blizzard has only confirmed that Dragonflight as a whole would be launching before 2022 comes to a close with alpha and beta phases to transpire before then. And while we have yet to know when exactly all of these launch dates will transpire, it seems that we have now received an answer.

According to gaming journalist Jez Corden, the alpha for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is set to potentially begin later this week on July 14th. Corden noted that this date, in particular, might not be the start of the alpha and said that it will only happen "if everything lines up." Still, even if this isn't the actual date on which the Dragonflight alpha goes live, recent changes to Battle.net suggest that the trial period for the expansion will start soon.

In case you're wondering how you can take part in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight alpha for yourself, you'll have to sign-up via the official WoW website. From here, Blizzard will then be reaching out to people on an individual basis to extend an invite to this testing phase of Dragonflight. As such, there's a chance that if you sign-up to take part, you might not get selected to join the trial the moment it begins. Keep this in mind as invites begin to go out in the future.

As mentioned before, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is currently slated to release at some point before 2022 has come to a close and will solely be available on PC. You can learn more about the various editions of the expansion that will be available to purchase right here

Are you interested in checking out World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for yourself? And if so, are you going to try to take part in any of these trial phases for the expansion? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.