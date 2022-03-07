New World of Warcraft Expansion Teased by Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment has teased that it’s soon going to reveal the next expansion for World of Warcraft, which is the developer’s long-running MMO. Even though WoW is nearing its 20th anniversary, Blizzard hasn’t slowed down whatsoever when it comes to releasing new add-on content. And while we don’t yet know when the next expansion for World of Warcraft will be releasing, we do now know when it’s set to be unveiled.

In a new blog that was released by Blizzard today, the studio announced that it’s gearing up to divulge the next expansion for World of Warcraft next month. Specifically, this reveal will be taking place on April 19th. Beyond this small bit of information, though, Blizzard didn’t have a whole lot else to tell fans about what it should expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next expansion is on the horizon.



Join us. April 19.



✨ https://t.co/u5mEMf2WYj pic.twitter.com/dOIyAFBjcM — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 7, 2022

“On April 19, the World of Warcraft development team will reveal the next expansion. We’re excited to show you what we’ve been working on and where your adventures in Azeroth will go next,” Blizzard said in the blog. Other than this broad bit of information, Blizzard simply encouraged fans to keep playing Eternity’s End, which is the latest bit of new content that has come to WoW as part of the Shadowlands expansion. Shadowlands, which released back in 2020, was largely well-received by both fans and critics when it did launch. As such, anticipation is high for what Blizzard might do next with World of Warcraft.

Whenever this new WoW expansion is revealed by Blizzard, it will mark the ninth expansion for the game since Burning Crusade first launched in 2007. As a whole, Blizzard has had a good cadence over the past decade of releasing a new World of Warcraft expansion every two years without fail. And while this release schedule might not hold up given development issues that have surely come about in the wake of the pandemic since 2020, it seems possible that the upcoming expansion for WoW could release before 2022 comes to a close.

What are you hoping to see Blizzard explore with the next expansion for World of Warcraft? Are you someone that is even still playing WoW all these years after the height of its popularity? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.