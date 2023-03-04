Worlds Beyond Number Podcast Launches to Huge Numbers

The first episode of Worlds Beyond Number is out now, adding more accolades to one of the most impressive launches in TTRPG history. The new podcast, featuring Brennan Lee Mulligan, Aabria Iyengar, Lou Wilson, and Erika Ishii, officially launched its first public episode this weeks after a few months of teases and build-up via the show's Patreon page. After just over 24 hours, the podcast is currently trending high on Apple's podcast charts, ranking #1 on the Fiction chart (beating out fellow TTRPG podcast The Adventure Zone) and cracking the top 50 on Apple's overall most popular podcasts. As of Saturday morning, Worlds Beyond Number has reached the #49th position on the top podcast's chart, placing it above numerous popular news and interview podcasts.

Worlds Beyond Number is also generating some major income via Patreon. As of press time, Worlds Beyond Number is the 12th most supported Patreon on the website with over 24,300 backers. That makes it the third-highest TTRPG-related Patreon, behind Dungeons & Daddies and Not Another D&D Podcast. While Worlds Beyond Number's Patreon has been growing at a steady pace at the last month, it's likely that it will receive another surge in backers now that episodes are available for public consumption.

So, what does Worlds Beyond Number's success mean for the state of tabletop RPG actual plays? Well, the podcast is certainly the largest entry into the ever-growing field of TTRPG actual plays in quite some time and also seems to support that Actual Play shows don't need a streaming or video component to be extremely successful. It also shows another pathway to success in the Actual Play field – all four podcast co-creators have made multiple guest or recurring experiences on other big TTRPG shows before striking out with their own creator-owned work, which allowed the team to generate a sizable number of fans and goodwill before an episode was officially launched.

You can listen to the first episode of Worlds Beyond Number for free on all major podcast platforms. The podcast's Patreon can be found here.