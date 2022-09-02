The Worlds of Borderlands Announced by Dark Horse

Dark Horse Books and Gearbox have teamed up for The Worlds of Borderlands. The new hardcover book is set to release in March 2023 and will provide an encyclopedic guide to the world of Pandora as well as its surrounding planets and those characters that live on them. Clocking in at 192 pages and written by God of War: Lore and Legends author Rick Barba, this is a tome fans of the Borderlands franchise likely won't want to be without.

"This volume is filled with art and trivia relating to the guns, vehicles, ships, companies, and adventurers of the worlds-spanning universe--and the monstrous fauna who would eat all of them," the official description of The Worlds of Borderlands from Dark Horse Books reads in part. You can check out the placeholder cover for The World of Borderlands, featuring the book's official logo, below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Books/Gearbox)

Broadly speaking, it is overall a pretty decent time to be a fan of Borderlands. The new video game New Tales from the Borderlands is set to release on October 21st, for one. For two, there is also the upcoming Borderlands movie that's waiting to be released. The film wrapped last year but has yet to actually come out.

As noted above, The Worlds of Borderlands is set to release on March 15, 2023. It is a hardcover book written by Rick Barba with 192 pages. The retail price for the new book is $29.99. The Worlds of Borderlands is available to pre-order right now wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Borderlands franchise in general right here.

What do you think about Dark Horse Books producing a new guide for the Borderlands franchise? Are you looking forward to checking it out when it releases in March of next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!