New Tales from the Borderlands Game Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Another Tales from the Borderlands game was officially revealed this week during Gamescom with Gearbox and 2K showing off our first look at the next narrative-based Borderlands adventure. It'll aptly be called "New Tales from the Borderlands" and will star a cast of brand new characters for players to guide through different choices as they work towards various outcomes that define these sorts of choice-based games. The game is scheduled to be out on October 21st and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

The first trailer for New Tales from the Borderlands can be seen below, though this isn't the first time that we've actually caught wind of the game. It was announced earlier this year that the series originally started by Telltale Games would be revived in the form of a new game, and just this week, we saw this exact game leaked via a retailer's listing that went up ahead of schedule. That listing said that the game would be out in October, and it looks like all that info was correct.

Anu, Octavio, and Fran are the three characters that we see featured in the game. It looks like they've got a robot companion at times as well given that the character is featured on the box art for the game and sporadically throughout the trailer, but we haven't seen much about that robot at this time.

"The Borderlands aren't just home to Vault Hunters, Bandits, and weapons-corp CEOs—they're also full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to live under the oppressive, designer wing-tips of the 1%. Something has to give!" a preview of this new Borderlands game read. "Insert three loveable losers who, individually, can't stay out of their own way. But together? Well, they might just be able to make their wildest dreams come true!"

New Tales from the Borderlands, as mentioned before, is the first game from this series that's being created solely by Gearbox instead of Telltale Games. That's led to some questions of how faithful to the original Tales games this new one will feel, but we won't have answers to that question until New Tales from the Borderlands launches in October.