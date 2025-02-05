New World of Warcraft Housing Details Revealed

Today, Blizzard Entertainment released an update regarding the state of World of Warcraft in 2025. This included small updates on World of Warcraft Classic to more broad announcements pertaining to the developer’s commitment to its community. However, there is detail mentioned in the “WoW State of the Game” update that will surely excite all the citizens of Azeroth. Originally revealed during the Warcraft Direct last November, more details about Housing were revealed giving players a good idea what the new feature will entail.

The new update for World of Warcraft‘s Housing feature, which is supposed to make its debut in the upcoming Midnight expansion, is very expansive and gives players a deep-dive into Blizzard’s plans for the new system. With this being a large new feature, the developer has three key pillars for the project. This gives the team a vision that aids in their decision making, and setting priorities for the feature. As defined by the developer, the titles of these pillars are Boundless Self-Expression, Deeply Social, and Long-Lasting Journey.

As part of its Boundless Self-Expression pillar, Blizzard’s highest priority for the World of Warcraft Housing feature is to allow players to express themselves however they want. As such, the developer is creating a toolset that is simple enough for anyone to use but is still robust enough to create something that even surprises the developers. Although specifics on the decor were not given, they did mention that the options would be themed after the different cultures of Azeroth, as well as the game’s expansions.

For its second Deeply Social pillar, World of Warcraft‘s roots are deeply grounded in the social experience. The developers want to bring the social aspects players know and love from the normal game to the Housing feature. It is mentioned that players can create their own home on their own, it is designed with player interactivity in mind.

Lastly, the Long-Lasting Journey pillar pertains to the feature’s longevity. Blizzard plans to update the Housing feature with its own roadmap so players can look forward to future improvements or pieces of content.

Blizzard does note that just because something isn’t mentioned in a pillar, that doesn’t mean it’s not important or not part of the Housing feature.

When Housing becomes available, there will be two zones, one for each faction. The Alliance Zone is inspired by the Elwynn Forest, and the Horde’s is inspired by Durotar. Blizzard explains the reasoning behind the low number of zones saying they believe it conflicts with their Deeply Social pillar. Additionally, Blizzard wants to ensure it releases a quality feature.

Arguably one of the main worries of the new Housing update from the community is microtransactions. Blizzard does confirm that from the start, the feature will include “hundreds and hundreds” of pieces of house customization through in-game rewards. However, a “smaller number of items” can be purchased with real money. They compare these real-money purchases with the transmogs and pets that are currently available in the shop.

Since Blizzard wants this feature to be widely used, Housing will be available to everyone. They don’t specifically say players won’t have to purchase a home, but they do say it won’t cost a lot, and won’t go away when a subscription lapses. Additionally, houses and unlocked decorations can be shared with your Warband, so any player can use the house and decorate it across all their characters.

The last bit of information shared pertains to Neighborhoods. Categorized as Public or Private, this allows players to have essentially make their own communities within an area that includes roughly 50 plots. Neighborhoods will be instanced, but persistent so players can have the same neighbors for years.

What do you think about the new Housing feature coming to World of Warcraft? Let us know in the comments below.