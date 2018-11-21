‘Wreck-It-Ralph’ May Be Coming to ‘Fortnite’ Soon, According to Leaked Video

The team over at Epic Games are no strangers when it comes to epic crossovers with their hit online title Fortnite, but it looks like they are about to outdo themselves in a big way if this Wreck-It-Ralph leak proves to be true!

According to a recent video file found hidden away in the battle royale game’s code, it looks like Epic Games is gearing up for a cross-promotion event to tie into the upcoming movie Wreck-it-Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The file name mentioned has been checked numerous times over in various Fortnite Discord servers, which does bode well for the potential validity of leak uncovered. The name of the file as well gives us some clue as to what this could mean for the game. “18_1023_RiR_Reels_2397_2CBR_TESTVERSION_v2.mp4” could be a reference to a movie reel, but more than likely it’s a location marker for Risky Reels – which is a map location in Battle Royale.

As with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt until the studio themselves confirms the news. Still, the video looks authentic and it would make a lot of fans of the movie franchise happy while also staying on brand with Fortnite being one giant pop culture hodge podge.

The online game has also taken a very movie-centric turn since Season 5, with the last season having the movie reels and other thematic additions to map itself and the additional skins offered.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. With the release of the highly anticipated sequel on the horizon, would you want to see Ralph and Venelope join the world of Battle Royale? What other awesome mashups would you like to see in the future? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see next from the team at Epic Games!