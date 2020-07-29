Power Slam! Wrestling Card Game Launches on Kickstarter

✖

If you happen to be a fan of professional wrestling and tabletop games, then a new game on Kickstarter might be the one for you. The new game is called Power Slam, a card-based competitive game created by Ray Cashman, Seizure Kaiser, and Peter Gleeson. You'll suplex, slam, and superkick your opponent in the squared circle until you can do enough damage to seal the win with a pin, and it combines an approachable system with a lighthearted visual style. We'll have more in-depth impressions of the game soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the full Kickstarter right here.

The game features a goal of $11,416, and so far it has already brought in $2,509 in the first few hours, so it's already off to a good start.

As for Stretch Goals, there are a few, though they are still mysterious at this point, with different Championship belts in the images. Odds are these would add additional cards and moves to the game, especially in the case of the Tag Team Champions goal, but we'll just have to wait and see.

(Photo: Power Slam)

You can find the official description for Power Slam below.

"Power Slam! is a social, set building card game for ages 7+ where you Grapple, Throw and Strike your opponents for the win. When the time is right, count out your Opponent with a 1, 2, 3 cos Ya Gotta Pin To Win"

Power Slam! consists of two decks. The Main Deck is made up of Move Cards and Activation Cards and the Pin Deck...well...where you pin your opponents. Maneuver your opponent to go for the Pin and 1, 2, 3 they're outta here!

The game was created by Ray Cashman and Seizure Kaiser and the art is by Peter Gleeson. We are three comedians from the Sydney Comedy Scene and we think the game captures the fun we had making, playing, drawing and creating it.

We're ready to go! Power Slam! has been in production for over three years We've finalized the art, playtested the game thoroughly, set the rules, made it easy to play and we've been working with a manufacturer who can flick the switch and get this game produced!"

You can check out Power Slam on Kickstarter right here, and as always you can talk all things wrestling and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

