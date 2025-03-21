Wuthering Waves 2.2 Livestream Reveals New Content & Release Date

In a special preview livestream this morning, the team behind Wuthering Waves revealed new details about the upcoming version 2.2 update. The update will be called “Tangled Truth in Inverted Tower” and is set to arrive on March 27th. Along with this info, Kuro Games also revealed that Wuthering Waves will join other gacha games like Infinity Nikki on the popular PC gaming platform Steam. But for many players, the key highlights of a new Wuthering Waves update are the new banner pulls and content, which was discussed in depth during the broadcast.

The 2.2 update for Wuthering Waves will bring a ton of new content to the game when it launches on March 27th. This includes a new main quest, a new companion story, new regions, special events, and more. Fans can get a look at the new story details in the brand-new Wuthering Waves 2.2 trailer.

As you can see, the main story centers on traveling to the new region of Avinoleum to continue unlocking the secrets behind Cartethyia and the missing Imperator. Along the way, players will gain access to new Resonators and Attributes as well. While the new quests will kick off right with the start of the update, the new banners will arrive in phases.

Wuthering Waves Banner Schedule for Version 2.2

There will be two main phases for the 2.2 update in Wuthering Waves, with each bringing new banners for players to chase. While we don’t yet know the exact date for Phase 2, we do know which characters will be available when it arrives. Here is the banner schedule for the 2.2 update:

Phase 1 – March 27th

5-Star: Cantarella (Havoc)

5-Star: Camellya (Havoc)

4-Star: Danjin (Havoc)

4-Star: Chixia (Fusion)

4-Star: Yuanwu (Electro)

Along with these characters, players will be able to find new weapons including the 5-star Whisper fo Sirens and a 5-star quest weapon, Bloodpact’s Pledge.

5-Star: Shorekeeper (Spectro)

4-Star: Aalt (Aero)

4-Star: Sanhua (Glacio)

4-Star: Baizhi (Glacio)

This phase will also include Shorekeeper’s Stellar Symphony weapon. In addition to these new banner pulls, players can look forward to a number of events with this coming update.

Players will navigate Gravity Adjustments as they explore the Avinoleum

Along with the new banner pulls and story content, the 2.2 update for Wuthering Waves will usher in a brand-new set of special events. Here are the events that players can look forward to as this next chapter unfolds:

Exploration Event: Winds of the Past

Exploration Event: Avinleum Travel Atlas

Photo Collection Event: Acropolis Documentation

Login Event: Gifts of the Still Tides

Crisis Trial Challenge: Virtual Crisis: Prototype Trials

Co-Op Combat Event: If You Gaze Into the Abyss of Dreams

Commission Event: Lollo Campaign: Set Sail

Platforming Event: Ragunna Weather Forecast

Wuthering Exploration Whisperwind Haven Exploration Event

The details for each event were outlined in today’s livestream, with each bringing new goals for players to pursue to earn various rewards, including in-game currency.

Along with the new content, Wuthering Waves 2.2 will feature a few gameplay optimizations to help things run more smoothly. This includes adjustments to the color settings, a new Review button to help refresh your memory on the story, and an increased availability for Waypoints and Casket Sonar. In all, this update is shaping up to make Wuthering Waves even better when it arrives on March 27th.

Wuthering Waves is available on PS5, iOS, Android, and PC via Epic Games. Starting on April 29th, it will also be available for PC via Steam.