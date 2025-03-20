The Best Dragon Age Games Are 80% Off in This Sale

It’s no secret that Dragon Age: The Veilguard fell short for many fans of the Dragon Age franchise. This is in part due to just how much fans loved previous entries in the franchise, particularly Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age: Inquisition. For gamers looking to revisit these earlier entries, or play them for the first time, the price can be a barrier to entry. Even 2010’s Dragon Age: Origins will run you $29.99 for the easily accessible Ultimate Edition on Steam. But right now, Dragon Age fans and gamers curious about the series are in luck thanks to Steam’s massive Dragon Age franchise sale.

If you ask a Dragon Age fan where to begin with the franchise, they’ll likely give one of two answers. For many, Dragon Age: Inquisition is considered the best entry point for new players due to its gameplay mechanics and Game of the Year accolades. However, many gamers consider Dragon Age: Origins one of the greatest games of all time, despite the aging graphics. To truly experience Dragon Age in its glory days, however, you’ll probably want to grab both – if budgets allow. And that’s where sales on Dragon Age games come in.

Currently, both of these iconic Dragon Age games are available via Steam as Ultimate or Game of the Year editions packed with additional content, and right now, they’re on sale for 80% off. That makes Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition just $5.99 compared to its usual price of $29.99. As for Dragon Age: Inquisition, the Game of the Year Edition normally costs $39.99 but will come in at $7.99 during the sale. The Dragon Age franchise sale on Steam is available from today until March 27th.

What’s Included in the Ultimate Edition of Dragon Age: Origins

The Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition includes the base game plus every released DLC, as follows:

Dragon Age Origins – Awakening

The Stone Prisoner

Warden’s Keep

Return to Ostagar

Feastday Gifts

The Darkspawn Chronicles

Feastday Pranks

Leliana’s Song

The Golems of Amgarrak

Witch Hunt

As previously mentioned, this edition of the game is 80% off during the Dragon Age franchise sale on Steam, making it just $5.99 from now until March 27th.

What’s Included in the Game of the Year Edition of Dragon Age: Inquisition

Gameplay from Dragon Age: Inquisition on Steam

The Game of the Year edition of Dragon Age: Inquisition includes the base game, along with the following additional DLC:

Flames of the Inquisition Arsenal, Armor, and Armored Mount

Dragon Age multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests

Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla and Bog Unicorn

Jaws of Hakkon DLC Pack

The Descent DLC Pack

Trespasser DLC Pack

Spoils of the Avvar: 5 new mounts, 2 new sets of armor, and new options to personalize your base at Skyhold.

Spoils of the Qunari: An armored war mount, new armor sets — including 1 in the style of the Arishok — and Skyhold items

The Dragon Age franchise sale also includes Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition, marked down to $5.99, as well as the new and controversial Dragon Age: The Veilguard at 50% off. Dragon Age II may not earn all the shiny accolades of Origins or Inquisition, but the game’s Very Positive Steam rating and 79 Metacritic Score still make it worth snagging on sale. As for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your mileage may vary. The game was actually fairly well received by critics but has been maligned by fans of the Dragon Age franchise for the changes it makes to the story and feel compared to prior entries.

No matter which Dragon Age game you’re hoping to play for the first time or revisit, this limited sale is a great opportunity to get ahold of the best version, for less.