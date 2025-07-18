Wuthering Waves 2.5 Event Reveals Brand New Content Ahead of Release

In a scheduled broadcast early this morning, the Wuthering Waves developer, Kuro Games, has unveiled numerous details about the upcoming 2.5 update. For starters, the update has been officially dubbed “Unfading Melody of Life.” The poetic name alone suggests at a more emotionally resonant chapter ahead. The presentation gave fans a glimpse into what’s next for Rover and Solaris-3, setting the tone for a significant chapter in the game’s ongoing journey. Full details about what to expect were shared during the stream, and there’s plenty to look forward to.

The 2.5 update for Wuthering Waves is slated to bring a healthy amount of new content into the game when it releases this month on July 24. The livestream hosts highlighted a variety of new content, including a brand new Resonator, a limited-time event, and the next chapter of the main storyline. Numerous quality-of-life improvements were additionally confirmed toward the end of the stream, continuing Kuro game’s streak of providing quality content to the players.

The narrative in Wuthering Waves version 2.5 kicks off where 2.4 left off, this time, centering on the long-time antagonist, Phrolova. While it is unclear how much of villain Phrolova will be during this update, according to the trailer, it appears the Rover will work together in some limited capacity. This idea is further supported by the reveal of Phrolova being the next playable Resonator, obtainable once version 2.5 goes live. According to the livestream, Phrolova is the only new Resonator coming in the version update, but there are three returning characters getting their rerun at the same time.

Wuthering Waves Version 2.5 Banner Schedule

As with every update in Wuthering Waves, the active Resonator banners will shift between phases after enough time has passed. The banners are split into two phases, Phase 1 and Phase 2, and once Phase 1 ends, Phase 2 will begin. Here is the current schedule for slated for version 2.5:

Phase 1 Banners (July 24)

5* Phrolova – Havoc Rectifier Signature Weapon: Lethean Elegy

5* Roccia – Havoc Gauntlets Signature Weapon: Tragicomedy



Phase 2 Banners (TBD)

5* Brant – Fusion Sword Signature Weapon: Unflickering Valor

5* Cantarella – Havoc Rectifer Signature Weapon: Whispers of Sirens



During the duration of both Phases, the following 4* Resonators will be obtainable:

4* Lumi – Electro Broadsword

4* Yuanwu – Electro Gauntlet

4* Taoqi – Havoc Broadsword

Wuthering Waves Version 2.5 Content and Events

Alongside the new main storyline and the new banner pulls, Wuthering Waves version 2.5 will also bring a slew of new content and events to the game. Beginning with the content itself, here’s what players can expect once the update goes live:

New Content

New Area – Fabricatrium of the Deep New Puzzles Seabed Ocean-themed Isolated from the rest of Solaris-3

New Enemies Abyssal Gunmaster Fractsidus Inspector

New Boss – Primus Fenrico, Leader of the Order

New Echos Nightmare: Hecate Nightmare: Tambourinist Nightmare: Glacio Predator Nightmare: Havoc Warrior

New Sonata Set – Dream of the Lost 3-Piece Set Bonus

Dreaming Deep Update – New Theaters

New Events

The following events will be live at some point during the duration of Wuthering Waves version 2.5. Some may not be active directly at release:

New Overtune Event Quest – “Rust, Sword, and the Sun” Dive into Augusta’s past

Phantasma Dreamland Phrolova-focused management mini-game

Overflowing Picturebook Overflowing Palette-focused Event

Deep Sea Survey Photo Collection Event Focused on Fabricatrium of the Deep

Exploration Event: The Border Mountains

Gifts of Grand Symphony 7-Day Login Event



The details for all of these new content updates and events were showcased during the version 2.5 livestream and can be viewed for further context. Players can expect to earn Astrite pull currency, as well as other useful resources, for participating.

Wuthering Waves is available for download on PS5, iOS, Android and PC via Epic Games and Steam.