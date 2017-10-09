WWE 2K18 Apparently Has Some Amazing Filters

WWE 2K18 is already looking to be one of the best wrestling sims out there, with a heavily loaded roster, strong controls and options that would even make Vince McMahon drool upon reading it. But apparently that’s just the beginning, as you can select from a number of filters to enhance your wrestling experience.

We found a screenshot of the game online, and it apparently shows a number of options that are available, in case you feel like wrestling in an old-school style, even with newer superstars. Here’s the list as follows:

Late 90’s Filter

1990’s Filter

1980’s Filter

Black & White

Sepia

Bad VHS

Vignette

8-Bit

While we don’t have examples of all the filters, they should great. We can only imagine that Bad VHS will have wavy lines on the screen, replicating a video tape playing; while the 80’s and 90’s filters will replicate the video style we’ve come to expect from older programming, with a lot of fuzziness.

But as you can see from the screen above, 8-bit style is probably the most surreal, essentially turning everyone into a sprite from the days of WWF Wrestlemania Challenge. That’s not to say the game won’t be detailed – it still is – but it looks nuts.

We’ve reached out to 2K to share more information on these filters, but, yeah, it just gets us that much more excited for the game.

WWE 2K18 will release on October 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. You can play it on the 13th if you’ve got access to the special edition.