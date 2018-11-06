‘WWE 2K19’ DLC for Ronda Rousey, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair Now Avaialble

Two different WWE 2K19 DLC packs called the Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio Pack and the Wooooo! Edition Pack are now available to purchase.

Announcing the news through the WWE 2K19 Twitter account and the game’s site, 2K said that both of the packs and their contents can now be acquired by those who didn’t have the wrestlers through pre-ordering the game. The first pack for Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio includes both of the wrestlers in the same bundle and is available for $7.99, 2K’s listing for the pack on various game platforms said.

The pack also comes with two new Towers called “Ronda Has Arrived” and “Rey Returns” that task players with different challenges that’ll reward them with in-game currency.

Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio Pack

In Ronda Has Arrived, play as “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and defeat five opponents, including Sonya Deville, to earn in-game currency;

In Rey Returns, play as Rey Mysterio and defeat five opponents, including Batista, to earn in-game currency.

While Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey are both included in the pack that’s named after them, the Wooooo! Edition Pack that’s inspired by Ric Flair actually has more in it than content that pertains only to the hall of fame wrestler. The pack comes with several other well-known wrestlers and other recognizable characters alongside new attire for both Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair.

Wooooo! Edition Pack

Playable WWE Hall of Famers (’80s-inspired): “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat;

Playable characters: “Macho Man” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VIII) and Undertaker (2002);

Playable Starrcade 1983 arena;

Ric Flair attire (WrestleMania 24 robe) and Charlotte Flair attire (WrestleMania 32 robe).

This second pack comes with its own Tower called “The Nature Boy.” By playing as Ric Flair, players compete against the wrestlers listed in the pack and will get in-game currency once the challenge has been completed. This pack also costs $7.99, 2K said.

The new packs are just some of the DLC offerings already available in the game with other packs including wrestlers like Bobby Lashley and the War Raiders. New Moves Packs and time-savers are also available in the DLC offerings alongside a season pass option with 2K saying more DLC packs are scheduled to come in late 2018 and early 2019.