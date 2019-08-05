WWE 2K20 Announces Release Date

2K Games said it was going to deliver new details about the much anticipated next entry in its WWE series of games WWE 2K20, and they certainly did. That included plenty of new screens, the reveal of the game’s cover star, and the first gameplay for the upcoming title, but along with all that 2K also revealed the release date for WWE 2K20, and fans can expect to grab the game when it releases in stores and online on October 22nd. That’s not that far away, and you can already pre-order the game along with the typical incentives.

It’s actually a little surprising that the game is only being revealed now since it releases in just a few months, but with an annual series, it’s much easier to do that sort of thing, since fans mostly know what to expect, aside from a big change or introduction here and there.

So far we know the game includes Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Bayley, and Brock Lesnar, and stars like Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Paul Heyman, and Velveteen Dream also showed up in the trailer, though they weren’t shown as playable just yet. We do know the roster will continue to increase in size as the game gets closer to launch.

You can expect your normal group of current roster stars from Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, and 205 Live to show up in the game, and as they’ve done in the past, newer additions to the main roster will be introduced in DLC packs after the game releases.

Every release over the past few years has featured a collector’s edition of the game, and WWE 2K20 will be no different. Past versions have spotlighted Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, and are typically based on a legendary superstar. This year, however, the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition is themed after the 20th anniversary of SmackDown.

