WWE 2K20 Is Getting Absolutely Torn Apart Online

WWE 2K20 is the latest wrestling game from 2K that’s been out for less than a day now, and the reactions are already pouring in. Unfortunately for those who’ve been waiting for their chance to try WWE 2K20 and see what’s been done with its updates roster and new features, it doesn’t look like the experience is going too well so far. Gifs and other clips of numerous glitches have been making the rounds on social media, and players have event gotten the hashtag #FixWWE2K20 to trend on Twitter.

The issues with the game appear to be plentiful and range from character models, in-game items, and the ring itself not playing well with one another to the point that things disappear or react unexpectedly. There are also reportedly problems with downloading custom logos players have made and many players are saying that they’re not able to die their wrestlers’ hair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For a more comprehensive look at the grievances players have against the game so far, one user on Reddit has compiled a list of the main complaints the community seems to hold about WWE 2K20. You can see some of the reactions to the game online in the tweets below as people campaign to have their game improved.

One of WWE 2K20’s Glitches

A Quick Rundown

so on top of all the glitches

lobbies have a timer like tekken

logos dont work

hair dye dont work

showcases crash

mycareer doesnt load

you cant morph using face photo capture

no new hairs or hair physics

no mixed tag online

no custom matches or arenas online#FixWWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/nwJnnJeMTG — 🌴 (@JuicyyGFX) October 22, 2019

The Worst Since Legends of Wrestlemania?

After giving the game an honest chance I’ve gotta say @WWEgames 2k20 this is the worst game since legends of wrestlemania from just terrible graphics to broken gameplay I don’t know what y’all did but y’all managed to make something decent terrible #FixWWE2K20 — Dakota Six (@6dakotaSix) October 22, 2019

Challenging Controls

I was struggling to hit a running finisher last night in showcase mode so I paused it to check the controls and it said I had to press…



L2 + R2 + Square + X



How is that simplified and easier for new players? 🤷‍♂️#WWE2K20 — 🎃 SmackTalks 🎃 #WWE2K20 (@SmackNetwork) October 22, 2019

WWE and NBA Unite

WWE & NBA Twitter joining forces to get 2K Sports to fix their games #FixWWE2K20 #fix2k20 pic.twitter.com/omu3jPXMIB — 🅱️randon 𓅓 (@b_wilkinson99) October 22, 2019

“The Biggest Mess”

This is literally the biggest mess I’ve ever seen, I can’t download my own logos, tag with my friend against coms or even dye my hair and that’s not even a quater of the bugs/annoying things people are experiencing, i’ll stick with 2k19. #FixWWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/8dr03c443J — Venus (@TheOnlyVenus) October 22, 2019

Let’s See Those Glitches

Honestly seeing all these glitches makes me want to play the game more. I want to be apart of this mess 😂. #FixWWE2K20 — Ben Talks Wrestling (@BenTalksWWE) October 22, 2019

Robbed

Honestly feels like @2K @WWEgames robbed me of $65, I never learn my lesson with these games 🤬 #FixWWE2K20 — Big E 🥞 (@Elijahh__M) October 22, 2019

Pouring One Out

#FixWWE2K20

For everyone who wasted $60 or $100 for this game… pic.twitter.com/UZEeS2AEJK — Kingjohnny93 (@fifalover93) October 22, 2019

Trending on Twitter