Gaming

WWE 2K20 Is Getting Absolutely Torn Apart Online

WWE 2K20 is the latest wrestling game from 2K that’s been out for less than a day now, and the […]

By

WWE 2K20 is the latest wrestling game from 2K that’s been out for less than a day now, and the reactions are already pouring in. Unfortunately for those who’ve been waiting for their chance to try WWE 2K20 and see what’s been done with its updates roster and new features, it doesn’t look like the experience is going too well so far. Gifs and other clips of numerous glitches have been making the rounds on social media, and players have event gotten the hashtag #FixWWE2K20 to trend on Twitter.

The issues with the game appear to be plentiful and range from character models, in-game items, and the ring itself not playing well with one another to the point that things disappear or react unexpectedly. There are also reportedly problems with downloading custom logos players have made and many players are saying that they’re not able to die their wrestlers’ hair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For a more comprehensive look at the grievances players have against the game so far, one user on Reddit has compiled a list of the main complaints the community seems to hold about WWE 2K20. You can see some of the reactions to the game online in the tweets below as people campaign to have their game improved.

One of WWE 2K20’s Glitches

A Quick Rundown

The Worst Since Legends of Wrestlemania?

Challenging Controls

WWE and NBA Unite

“The Biggest Mess”

Let’s See Those Glitches

Robbed

Pouring One Out

Trending on Twitter

Tagged:
,

Related Posts