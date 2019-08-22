WWE 2K20 Spotlighting Roman Reigns’ Biggest Rivalries in New 2K Towers Trailer

One of WWE 2K19’s coolest features was the 2K Towers, which allowed fans to take their favorite superstars through a host of opponents in a gauntlet style setup with stipulations and challenges the player has to overcome throughout. That mode is being further enhanced in 2K’s WWE 2K20, and it will also feature a new special tower spotlighting one of the cover stars for the game Roman Reigns. The previous version of 2K Towers was mostly focused on the matches themselves, though this new version will feature some 2K Showcase elements thrown in.

The new Roman Reigns 2K Tower will follow Reigns from his early days in WWE, including his time in The Shield and throughout feuds with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The Miz, Rusev, the Undertaker, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and more. There will be 16 matches total in the tower, and each one will feature a live-action introduction from Reigns himself, and all of it is exclusive to the game.

Here are all the matches included in the Roman’s Reign tower.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Team Hell No

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns vs. Big Show

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus

Roman Reigns vs. Triple H

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles

Roman Reigns vs. Rusev

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Roman Reigns vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

You can find the official description for 2K Towers: Roman’s Reign below.

WWE 2K20 hits stores on October 22nd.

Are you excited for WWE 2K20's new Roman Reigns tower? Let us know in the comments